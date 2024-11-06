Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.93) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.