Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 155.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

