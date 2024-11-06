Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,380,000 after acquiring an additional 132,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,349,000 after acquiring an additional 360,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

