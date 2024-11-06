Nathan Andrew Winters Sells 1,837 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $379.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $201.43 and a 1-year high of $394.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.91.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
