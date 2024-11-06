Nathan Andrew Winters Sells 1,837 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $379.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $201.43 and a 1-year high of $394.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

