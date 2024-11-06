National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 4,448.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 123.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.41.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,327.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Profile



National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

