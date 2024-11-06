NeueHealth (NEUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($6.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter. NeueHealth had a negative net margin of 90.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect NeueHealth to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NeueHealth Price Performance

Shares of NeueHealth stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. NeueHealth has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

