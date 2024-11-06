New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.43. The firm has a market cap of $623.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.79 and a 12 month high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

