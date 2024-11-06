New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JD.com were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JD.com by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

JD.com Trading Up 0.4 %

JD.com stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

