New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.12 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Markel Group worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,560.17 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,317.00 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,566.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,570.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.