New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bruker were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bruker by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,666,000 after buying an additional 779,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bruker by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,645,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bruker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 869,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

