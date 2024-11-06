New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 80,106 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

