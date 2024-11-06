New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,459,000 after buying an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,506.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.26 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

