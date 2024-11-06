New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

