New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.91 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 187,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 103.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $1,744,499.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,190,719.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,487,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,190,719.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,527 shares of company stock worth $6,224,086 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.9 %

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.55. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

