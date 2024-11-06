New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.04 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

