New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,218 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NMI were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 57.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

