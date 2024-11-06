New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,118,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,710,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 869,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GATX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 370,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,632,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.95.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

