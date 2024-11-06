New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,796 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 1,726,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,861,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,263,000 after buying an additional 684,420 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

