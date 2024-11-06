New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,799 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HR opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -78.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

