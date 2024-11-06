NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXRT

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.