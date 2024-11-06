Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 33,640 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 272.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 2,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth $195,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $14.62.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

