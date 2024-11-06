Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

