Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Movado Group worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1,246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Movado Group by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $159.31 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

