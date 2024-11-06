Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILA. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21.
Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sila Realty Trust
Sila Realty Trust Profile
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sila Realty Trust
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.