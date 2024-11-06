Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILA. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

