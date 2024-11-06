Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

