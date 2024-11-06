Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 46.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

