Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

