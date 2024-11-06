Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HEES opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.82. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

