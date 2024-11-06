Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 703.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.