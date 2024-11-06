Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Central Pacific Financial worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 77,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $743.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

