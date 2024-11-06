Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 71,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

