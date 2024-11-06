Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $147,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.96.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

