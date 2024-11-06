Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,056. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,753 shares of company stock worth $468,588. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.