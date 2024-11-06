Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 48,576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

XHR stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

