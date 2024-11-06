Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 46.13, a current ratio of 46.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARI

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,278.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.