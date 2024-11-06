Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $63,269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $27.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

