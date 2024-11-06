Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,199,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 610,971 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,727,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $517.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

