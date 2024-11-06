Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,728 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 986,471 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,152.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 406,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 374,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 719,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 293,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,477,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $975.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DX

About Dynex Capital

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.