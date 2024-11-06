Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $228,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.