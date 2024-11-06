Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,257 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $428.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.82 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

