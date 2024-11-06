Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,759 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 56.9% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 812,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 294,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 36.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

