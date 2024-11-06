Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,929 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDMT opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

