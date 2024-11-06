Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after buying an additional 216,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 760.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 191,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.84 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

