Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $11.85. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 20,285 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

