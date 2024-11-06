Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $11.85. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 20,285 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.