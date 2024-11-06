Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.43. Omeros shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 311,891 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

