Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research cut their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

OPCH opened at $22.32 on Monday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

