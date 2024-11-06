Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Orchid Island Capital worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth $123,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE ORC opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

