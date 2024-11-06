Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $412,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,293,905.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,931,668. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- What is a support level?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.