Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pentair by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $102.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

