PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.05. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 421,666 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
